Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand - Tropical Storm NOUL update (FloodList, NCHMF, TMD, MOWRAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2020)
- At least 17 people have died, following the passage of Tropical Storm NOUL over south-east Asia on 18-19 September.
- In Cambodia, media report 11 fatalities due to lightning and flash floods in Battambang, Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong Provinces. Around 1,825 houses were flooded and nearly 1,000 people were evacuated.
- In Vietnam, the number of fatalities stands at 6 and 112 people were injured. In Thailand, approximately 1,930 households across 27 provinces were affected by the passage of NOUL.
- On 22-23 September, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Cambodia and moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over most of Vietnam, and northern Thailand.