Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand - Tropical depression MATMO (DG ECHO, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Tropical depression MATMO was moving into Cambodia from Vietnam on Thursday, 31 Oct and is expected to bring heavy rain to the central part of Thailand, where temperatures are also dropping over next few days.
- Strong winds and heavy rains have resulted in power loss and damaged buildings and houses in the southern central provinces of Binh Din and Phú Yên, Vietnam. The authorities evacuated around 15,000 households to safer places. A considerable rise of the water level of Rivers in Phú Yên, including Cai River have been observed representing a high flooding risk. In Quang Ngãi Province, many houses were damaged and trees were uprooted, particularly in local southern districts.
- Thundershowers will bring rain to northern, lower-central and eastern Thailand, including the capital and its suburbs over the next few days, according to the National Meteorological Department. These conditions will likely to prevail in the northeast of Thailand and will extend to the Central Plains, the East and the upper South on Friday and Saturday, 1-2 Nov.