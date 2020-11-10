Viet Nam + 2 more
Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand - Tropical Depression ETAU update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, Government of Vietnam, NCHMF, Cambodia Meteo, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2020)
- The storm ETAU weakened into a tropical depression on 10 November, after making landfall over the south central coast of Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces in Vietnam. The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported, that the local authorities of the south central coast planned to evacuate 103,644 households with 403,426 coastal residents and reinforce 1.8 km sea dikes.
- In Cambodia, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology announced that the country particularly, the plain, plateau and coastal regions will suffer from the impacts of 2 tropical storms (Etau and Vamco) at least until 17 November.
- In Thailand, 2 rivers in Nakhon Ratchasima burst their banks. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that parts of Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphan Buri and Chumphon provinces remained flooded.
- Flash flooding, runoff and landslides triggered by heavy rain hit 36 provinces across in Thailand since 7 October. A total of 92,085 households in 2,493 villages were affected.