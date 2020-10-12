Viet Nam + 3 more
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand - Severe weather (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, Floodlist, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central Vietnam, north-eastern, central, and western Cambodia, southern Laos, and central-eastern Thailand since 6-7 October, also due to the passage of tropical storm LINFA on 9-12 October, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- In Vietnam, media report as of 12 October, at least 17 fatalities, 13 people missing, around 31,000 displaced people, and more than 33,000 damaged houses across the central provinces of Da Nang, Ha Tinh, Quang Bình, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue. Rescue teams are accessing the isolated areas by boats to supply instant noodle to people and evacuate children and elderly. So far, 15,392 households/45,835 people have been evacuated to safe places.
- In Cambodia, 11 fatalities, over 700 displaced people, and more than 14,000 affected people were reported across Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang, and Banteay Meanchey Provinces.
- In Thailand, around 12,000 affected people, and nearly 1,100 damaged houses were reported across several central and eastern Provinces. In Laos, around 900 families were reported affected throughout the southern Province of Savannakhet.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Vietnam, Cambodia, southern Laos, and eastern Thailand. Localy very heavy rain is forecast over central Vietnam, and south-eastern Laos.