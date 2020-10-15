Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand - Severe weather and Tropical Cyclones' activity (DG ECHO, GDACS, AHA Centre, DBQG, Cambodia Meteo, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2020)

Severe weather caused by the passage of Tropical Storms LINFA and NANGKA has been affecting Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, resulting in at least 48 fatalities, 15 people missing and more than 830,400 affected citizens, as reported by the AHA Centre.

In Vietnam, officials reported that 40 people have died and 29 people are missing, 681,580 people have been affected and 136,316 houses are damaged. Continued heavy rain have hindered rescue efforts. Tropical Storm NANGKA made landfall over northern Vietnam on 14 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.

In Cambodia, 11 fatalities occurred and about 67,995 households in 19 provinces have been affected by flash floods. The worst affected provinces are Battambang (38,890 households), Pursat (18,365 households), and Banteay Meanchey (7,034 households).

In Laos, one person died and 3 others are missing. More than 7,780 citizens have been displaced and 11,100 people have been affected. In Thailand, heavy rain and floods damaged houses and public infrastructure in the eastern and southern provinces (Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Nakhon Nayok and Sa Kaeo).