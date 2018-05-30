Viet Nam: Typhoon Damrey - DREF Final Report operation n° MDRVN017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Damrey made landfall in early Saturday morning, 4 November 2017, with winds of up to 135km/h, wreaking havoc in the central and south-central coast of Viet Nam; before entering Cambodia. According to the Chief of Office of the National Search and Rescue Committee, Typhoon Damrey was the strongest storm to make landfall in Khánh Hòa Province and the south-central region in the last 20 years. The recorded danger level of Damrey was much higher than the Typhoon Doksuri which pummelled the central region in September 2017. According to the National Steering Committee for Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (DNDPC), the typhoon caused the most devastation in nine provinces, of which 122 communes from 12 districts were listed as seriously affected by flooding.

The typhoon affected a total of 4.3 million people and this included 80,531 pregnant/nursing women and 143,997 children. The most affected provinces, including the Central Highlands (Lam Dong, Kon Tum, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai) and the South-Central region (Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai), had high numbers of dead and missing people, with a total of 106 people died, 16 missing, and 174 injured, seriously damaged infrastructure, collapsed/unroofed houses, and some close to 50,000 hectares of crops destroyed (including 8,417 hectares of rice, almost 15,000 hectares of vegetables, and 24,435 agricultural cages), as of 11 November 2017. Following the typhoon, 50,000 households were in urgent need of food assistance, and 100,000 households had lost their livelihoods.

Aquaculture in Viet Nam was also severely affected, with 133,000 hectares of shrimp farms flooded and over 70,000 aquaculture cages swept away. The provinces affected by Typhoon Damrey were affected by a series of storms since 2016, weakening household coping capacities, as their productive assets were lost. The Government of Viet Nam estimates the economic loss to be USD 630.5 million.

The People’s Aid Coordinating Committee (PACCOM) called for a coordination meeting with all relevant stakeholders in Viet Nam to update the situation and response plan. The meeting was participated by UN agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross Movement. PACCOM officially sent out an appeal for assistance to the people affected on 7 November 2017.

On 9 November 2017, H.E. Mr. Trinh Dinh Dung, Deputy Prime Minister chaired the ad-hoc meeting of the Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC) to discuss in detail on the responses’ operations of the typhoon Damrey; VNRC leaders and senior officers also attended to the meeting and updated on the emergency responses of the Red Cross.

The Government of Viet Nam, through CCNDPC and the Vieṭ Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) as CCNDPC Secretariat, coordinated the response in the affected provinces and at the national level.

At the end of November, the UN in Viet Nam estimated that approx. US$54 million3 humanitarian funding is required for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods, and shelter activities. Furthermore, it indicated while relief operations were ongoing, additional financial support is vital to address short, medium and long-term needs to help communities recover from the storm and floods, and strengthen the resilience of affected communities.

On 14 December 2017, CCNDPC launched the call for supports to help affected provinces in the Central region overcome aftermaths of Damrey Typhoon and other natural disasters in 2017 and stabilize their lives. The launch was attended by many international partners in the country including the VNRC.