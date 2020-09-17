Viet nam: Tropical Storm NOUL,Flash Update: No. 0 (17 Sep 2020)

Viet Nam

• Location: As of September 17, 2020, 09:00:00 GMT, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) Tropical Storm - NOUL, is located in the West Philippine Sea. • Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h, and wind gusts up to 102 km/h.

• Movement: Northwest at about 31 km/h, and is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly in the coming days.

• Outlook: Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), TS NOUL is within 643 km from Viet Nam, and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 22 hours along the shores of/near This Thien Hue or Quang Tri, with sustained winds of about 93 km/h.

• Estimated Impacts: As of reporting, winds strong enough to bring trees down and cause some power loss is expected as can be seen in the Estimate Wind Impacts map from the Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC Global). Based on the Estimated Tropical Cyclone Rainfall map, at most 152.4 mm of 5-day cumulative rainfall is predicted in TS NOUL's track. For the extended forecast, models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge (0.91-1.83 m), and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and provide additional updates as they become available by official sources.