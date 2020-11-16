Viet Nam
Viet Nam, Tropical Storm ETAU (06:00 Nov 11 2020)
Description
According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, 2 people were killed, one person has been injured, 9,495 people have been evacuated, more than 500 people affected and 31 houses damaged or destroyed.
In the meanwhile, tropical cyclone ETAU made landfall over Khánh Hòa Province (south-central Vietnam) on 10 November, approximately 250 km south of Quang Ngai Province.
Additional Data
Country: Vietnam
Affected Area / Region: Quang Ngai, Central Viet Nam
Casualties
Death: 2
Injured: 1
Affected Persons: 500
Displaced Persons: 9495
Damages
Damaged houses: 31