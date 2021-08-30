Viet Nam, Thunderstorms, Flood, and Landslide in Hai Phong, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, and Thai Nguyen (25 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hà Giang, Hải Phòng, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rain, thunderstorms occurred from August 25-26, causing 2 deaths (in Hai Phong) at the same time, 1 house completely collapsed, 25 houses were affected; flooded and damaged 88ha of rice and 18.8ha of maize, crops, etc. in the provinces of Ha Giang, Lao Cai, and Thai Nguyen.

In addition, collapsed a post office space in A Mu Sung commune (Bat Xat district, Lao Cai); damaged 17 auxiliary works (Thai Nguyen), 20m broken water channel and small landslides on some traffic routes (Ha Giang).

The effects of heavy rain and thunderstorms also flooded some roads, 22 schools in Hong Bang, Le Chan, Ngo Quyen, Kien An, Hai An, Thuy Nguyen and An Duong districts... (Hai Phong) ) causing traffic jams, vehicle damage and local power outages. Currently, the water has receded, traffic is guaranteed, and the power outage has been overcome.