Viet Nam, Storms, Wind, Floods, and Landslide in Central Region (TD One) (1 Apr 2022)

Phú Yên, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 28 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000426-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 28 Mar 2022 21:45:04

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phú Yên

DESCRIPTION

Update on the Impacts of Tropical Depression (TD) - One to Viet Nam as of 1600 HRS UTC+7, 1 April 2022

MONITORING AND ANALYSIS

1. OVERVIEW: TD - One has since dissipated as of 1 April and is currently a remnant low pressure area over Eastern Thailand.

2. IMPACTS: According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) and Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), the TD was unseasonal. Impacts of the TD were mainly felt in the agriculture and fisheries sector with details as follows:

a. Casualties - 1 dead and 1 missing

b. Damages

- 39 houses damaged

- 42,621 ha of rice inundated (the largest in Quang Nam 13,437 ha; Binh Dinh 10,000 ha; Phu Yen 13,484 ha); 5,185 ha of flooded crops (Phu Yen 292 ha, Quang Nam 4,893 ha)

- 2.5K fishery cages damaged

- 176 boats sunk

PREPAREDNESS & RESPONSE

1. The Deputy Prime Minister is currently directing the response and has met with the seven affected provicnes

2. The delegation of the National Steering Committee will be visiting to assess Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and other Central provinces (Vice Minister of MARD Nguyen Hoang Hiep lead the mission)

3. Dissemination of documents directing response to the areas that were affected by rain, flood, thunderstorm, whirlwind, and strong winds.