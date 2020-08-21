Viet Nam, Storms, Floods, and Landslides in Northern Viet Nam (23:35 Aug 20 2020)

Description

Update: August 20

Up to 9pm on August 19, heavy rains, floods, flash floods, landslides has caused lots of damage in provinces and cities of Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Ha Giang, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Vinh Phuc, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Cao Bang, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh.

Specifically, 7 people died, 1 was missing, 4 were injured; 1,004 houses were damaged or people were forced to be urgently relocated; 1,660ha of rice and 433 ha of crops were damaged; 04 cattle, 962 birds were washed away; 67,458 m3 of soil and rock were eroded. Currently, localities are still assessing damage. Total damage estimated to this point is about VND 45.3 billion.

Update: August 19

According to reports at the meeting, heavy rain, flood, flash flood, landslide caused damage until 9pm on August 18, killing 06 people (Vinh Phuc: 02 people, Lao Cai 01 person, Son La 01 person, Lai Chau 01 person, Thai Nguyen 01 person); 334 houses were damaged or urgently relocated (Son La 48 houses, Thai Nguyen 33 houses, Ha Giang 97 houses, Cao Bang 5 houses, Lao Cai 30 houses, Dien Bien 142 houses); 556ha of rice and crops were damaged; 03 cattle, 72 poultry were swept away; Many provincial and inter-commune roads were eroded with a total length of 1,960 m, about 65,100 m3 of rock and soil eroded.

Additional Data

Country: Vietnam

Affected Area / Region: Northern Viet Nam

Casualties

Death: 7 Missing: 1 Affected Families: 334 Affected Persons: 1670

Damages

Damaged houses: 1004Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1930 m of road damagedLoss of livelihood sources: 1,660ha of rice and 433 ha of crops were damaged; 04 cattle, 962 birds were washed away;Cost of Damage (USD): 195733.24

News Source Link

http://phongchongthientai.mard.gov.vn/en/Pages/6-people-died-334-houses-...