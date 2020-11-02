Viet Nam, Storms and Landslides in Central Regions (TY MOLAVE) (22:06 Oct 29 2020)

Description

Damages caused by storm no. 9 as of 10pm, 29 Oct 2020:

20 deaths, 80 injured, 42 missing, 283 houses collapsed, 2415 houses flooded, 91951 houses unroofed, damaged.

21 fishing boats sunk, 576 communes with power outage, 106 electric poles broken, 5032 ha of rice and crops damaged, 32 offices unroofed, 106 schools unroofed.

8773 trees broken, 1 suspension bridge, 2 bridges, 2100 m of sea embankment eroded.

Response updates:

BD 98658TS ship with 14 people was found

17 bodies of landslide area in Quang Nam province were found.

38 workers stuck at the construction site (Quang Ngai)were rescued.

The first landslide point (Km 68) in Nam Tra My was cleared. NH1A, Truong Son Dong and QL14E were reopened (29 OCt)

Sufficient food and utilities were stored for provinces affected before and due to Storm no. 9.

Additional Data

Country: Vietnam

Affected Area / Region: Central Provinces, Viet Nam

