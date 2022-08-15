Viet Nam, Storms and Floods in the Northern Region (Storm Mulan) (13 Aug 2022)

Lào Cai, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000866-VNM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022 09:37:46

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lạc Thủy

DESCRIPTION

A total of six people have been confirmed dead with several others missing throughout the northern region following torrential rains and floods caused by Storm Mulan’s circulation.

This information was released by the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control at noon on August 12.

The victims include a 15-year-old boy residing in the northern province of Lao Cai, three people in Lac Thuy district, and two others in Kim Boi district of Hoa Binh province.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said that the northern region, Thanh Hoa province, and Hanoi have experienced torrential rain and thunderstorms, with a rainfall measuring between 20mm and 50mm on August 12.

Furthermore, there is also a high risk of flash floods and landslides occurring in mountainous provinces and flooding hitting low-lying areas.

In order to deal with this situation, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requested that northern localities arrange forces to warn and guide traffic flow at submerged routes, thereby preventing both people and vehicles from passing through dangerous areas.