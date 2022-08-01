Viet Nam, Storm, Wind, and Flooding in Van Chan, Tran Yen, and Van Yen (Yen Bai) (30 Jul 2022)

Yên Bái, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sat, 30 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000814-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:51:51

AFFECTED AREA/S

Trấn Yên, Văn Chấn, Văn Yên

DESCRIPTION

On July 30, according to a report of the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Yen Bai Province, due to the influence of a low pressure trench whose axis passes through the northern mountainous region combined with the wind convergence area up to 5,000m, so areas in the province have rain, showers and thunderstorms, in some places strong tornadoes occur.

Flooding in the highland district of Van Chan, Yen Bai.

Natural disasters have destroyed 118 houses, of which: 98 houses in Van Chan district; Tran Yen district 17 houses; Van Yen district 3 houses due to tornado damage to the roof. Flooding also caused damage, affecting 8.74ha of rice, more than 6ha of corn and crops were damaged.