Viet Nam, Storm, Flooding, and Landslide in Northern Province (24 May 2022)

Hà Giang, Viet Nam

Event Date : Tue, 24 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000600-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 24 May 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cao Bằng, Hoà Bình, Hà Giang, Hà Nội, Lào Cai, Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái, Điện Biên

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rains lasting 3 days in the North caused heavy damage to people and property. Experts predict that the area will continue to experience thunderstorms until the end of May.

According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, heavy rain has occurred in the North in the past three days, causing heavy damage to many localities in Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Lao Cai and Thailand. Nguyen, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, Hanoi.

As of the afternoon of May 24, this disaster caused 2 deaths in Tuyen Quang due to landslides, one person died in Hoa Binh due to floods. At the same time, 4 other people were injured by landslides and heavy rains that caused houses to collapse in Tuyen Quang.

Regarding property, 253 houses were damaged, more than 9,300 hectares of rice and crops, 64 hectares of aquatic products were damaged. In addition, 27 cattle and 835 poultry died.

Heavy rain also caused many roads to be partially flooded, landslides on 24,600 m3 of soil and rock on national highways 2, 279, 4C, 4D, provincial roads 170, 171, 177, 204, 212 and many rural roads .

In the evening and tonight (May 24), the North and the North Central region will maintain thunderstorms with an amount of 20-40 mm, in some places over 50 mm. Particularly in Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Bac Kan areas, the rainfall can be up to 40-70 mm, in some places over 100 mm.

Earlier on the night of May 23 and the morning of May 24, some low-lying and low-lying areas in urban areas such as Hanoi, Vinh Yen city (Vinh Phuc), Bac Ninh city suffered heavy flooding when rain poured continuously. customary. The place with the heaviest rain in this period was Vinh Phuc when it recorded a rain of 413 mm in less than 24 hours.