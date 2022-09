Nghệ An, Viet Nam

Event Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001002-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022 18:06:57

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kỳ Sơn

DESCRIPTION

According to information from the People's Committee of Ky Son district, by the afternoon of September 15, there were still 7 villages of Chieu Luu and Bao Nam communes with over 1,500 people being isolated. In addition, the main road from Bao Thang commune to the district center has not been opened to traffic.