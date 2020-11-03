Viet Nam: Landslides caused by Storm Molave bury at least 13 families in remote district

Landslides in remote Nam Tra My district in Quang Nam province buried at least 13 families and 53 people are feared dead, as search and rescue operations continue. The death toll caused by the latest storm could further increase as rain continues to batter the region and water is rising across locations previously suffering from flood.

Since Wednesday Storm Molave – one of the strongest storms to hit Viet Nam in 20 years – made landfall in the central coastal region bringing strong wind and unprecedented rainfall. This latest storm comes after successive natural disasters struck the country since early October.

Beyond the tragic loss of lives, millions of relocated people have had to cope with difficult living conditions with homes destroyed, food lost, sanitation facilities submerged, affecting access to clean water and putting millions at risk of disease, and deepening concerns regarding malnutrition, in particular. Schools have also been damaged, with loses of equipment and learning materials and many remain closed further impacting the lost education experienced by children over COVID-19 lockdowns.

UNICEF today expresses sympathy for the families affected by the latest tragedy, especially children, and for all of those who have lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones to the cascading natural disasters. UNICEF has already committed over US$180,000 for immediate relief to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene to the affected populations, and the agency continues to call on its generous donors and supporters for additional funds to scale up the emergency response.

