Viet Nam, Landslide in Bat Xat (Lao Cai) (19 Jun 2022)

Lào Cai, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000693-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022 20:54:28

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bát Xát

DESCRIPTION

Ngo Quoc Cuong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Y Ty commune, Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province informed that the local government had mobilized forces to urgently overcome the landslide of more than 1,000 blocks of land. the road connecting Sim San 1, 2 and Hong Ngai villages with the center of Y Ty commune. This incident made more than 100 households of the three villages fall into isolation.