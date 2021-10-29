Viet Nam, Landslide and Strong Wind in Quang Ngai (27 Oct 2021)

Quảng Ngãi, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-LS-2021-000874-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 20:35:05

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quảng Ngãi

DESCRIPTION

On the afternoon of October 27, the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Tu Nghia District, Quang Ngai Province said that at around 8 am on the same day, a heavy rain accompanied by a tornado had blown off the roof and damaged it. many houses and trees of people in the district.

According to initial statistics, in Nghia Trung commune and An Nhon residential area, residential group 2, La Ha town, there were 50 houses whose roofs were blown off, fortunately there were no casualties.

On the afternoon of October 27, Mr. Dang Minh Thao, Secretary of Tra Bong District Party Committee, said that because the landslide repair at Eo Chim pass could not be completed, 490 households with 2,216 people in 3 villages of Tra Huynh, Tra Van and Ca Dam (Huong Tra commune) is still isolated.