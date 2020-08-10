Viet Nam
Viet Nam, Floods, Storms, and Winds in Multiple Provinces (10:00 Aug 3 2020)
Description
Floods, winds, and storms due to Tropical Storm SINLAKU
2 deaths (Northeast Viet Nam)
Kien Giang (thunderstorms and strong winds) - 104 houses, 293 apartments
An Giang (thunderstorms) - 19 damaged houses, 7100 ha of rice damaged
Can Tho City (heavy rain and strong winds) - 17 houses damaged
Phu Quoc District (30-40cm) - 32 houses
Lam Dong (heavy rains) - 1 injured
Dak Lak (heavy rains) - 930 houses flooded, 180 ha of ricefields, 4200 ha of crops, 17000 poultry and 60 cattle swept away, 28 ha of fishponds damaged
Ca Mau (rain with thunderstorms) - 16 damaged houses
2,420 ha of rice and 20 ha of crops
Estimated damage: 5.38 billion dong/233,680USD
Additional Data
Country: Vietnam
Affected Area / Region: Northeast Viet Nam
Casualties
Death: 2
Injured: 1
Affected Families: 1411
Affected Persons: 7055
Damages
Damaged houses: 1411 Loss of livelihood sources: 13920 ha of rice and crops, 17000 poulty, 60 cattle Cost of Damage (USD): 233680