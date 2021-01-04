Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Situation Report No. 2 (As of 24 December 2020)

This report is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 26 November to 24 December 2020. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

HIGHLIGHTS

Between 28 November and 6 December the central highlands region, particularly Lam Dong, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, has experienced heavy rain causing floods and landslides killing eight more people, leaving two missing and devastating farmlands. Many areas along rivers in Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa in the central region were submerged, and provinces have evacuated thousands of households.

As of 17 December, 253 people have reportedly been killed or are missing, according to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

An estimated 7.7 million people live in the affected areas, with some 1.5 million people, especially women, girls, boys, elderly and people with disabilities, in nine provinces directly affected and more than 600,000 houses have been flooded, damaged or destroyed.

On 31 October, the Viet Nam Flood Response Plan 2020, developed by the Disaster Management Group (DMG) in Viet Nam on a sectoral basis in consultation with the Government, was released aiming to identify those critical priorities for the 177,000 most vulnerable flood affected people with multi-sector assistance to be covered by UN agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross in order to augment the wider Government response.