Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 5 (As of 15 November 2020)

This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period up to 15 November 2020. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Cyclone VAMCO (Storm No. 13) made landfall on 15 November as a Category 1 storm over Ha Thinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue Provinces with wind speeds of up to 100 kph. According to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Center (NHFC) as of 15 November it is moving inland in a north-west direction toward the Laos border, and is forecast to reduce intensity to tropical depression.

• Between the 15 and 16 November, the province of Thanh Hoa south to Thua Thien Hue are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rain, with between 100mm and 200mm predicted.

• Strong winds and waves of between 3 and 5 metres height are Ha Tinh to Da Nang. In the coastal provinces, storm surges of up to one metre are forecast resulting in inundation in low lying coastal areas, estuaries and lagoons in Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue Provinces.

• The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), provincial and local authorities are implementing the Prime Minister’s directive to enhance prevention and preparedness actions, including to safely harbor and anchor ships and aquaculture facilities; evacuate all people at risk; and pay necessary attention to environmental sanitation. Electricity has been cut off in 283 communes in six affected provinces. The airports in Da Nang, Chu Lai (Quang Nam), Phu Bai (Thua Thien-Hue), Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), and Vinh (Nghe An) are closed as a precaution.

• Those provinces affected by TC VAMCO are the same areas already bearing the impact of multiple storms and floods that have struck Viet Nam since the beginning of October. This latest storm will exacerbate the situation further and increase the vulnerabilities and needs of affected communities.

• From 6 October, the Central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged, heavy rains, storm surge and strong winds that have caused severe flooding and landslides as a result of a combination of numerous weather systems. As of 11 November, 239 people are reported to have been killed or are missing according to VNDMA.

• An estimated 7.7 million people live in the flood and storm affected areas, with some 1.5 million people directly affected by the disasters. Of these, an estimated 177,000 people were already considered vulnerable (poor or near-poor) prior to the disaster and have been prioritized for urgent assistance by the humanitarian community.

• On 31 October, the Viet Nam Flood Response Plan 2020, developed by the Disaster Management Group (DMG) in Viet Nam in consultation with the Government, was released. The plan aims to meet the needs of the 177,000 most vulnerable flood-affected people, reaching them with multi-sectoral assistance including immediate humanitarian activities and early recovery support over six months. The impacts of TC VAMCO highlight the urgent need to ensure the Viet Nam Flood Response Plan is fully funded to allow UN agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross to provide vital assistance in support of the wider Government response.