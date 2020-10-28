Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 4 (As of 28 October 2020)

This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period up to 28 October 2020. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Typhoon MOLAVE (Storm No. 9) made landfall in the morning of 28 October as Category 1. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reports 374,600 people evacuated, and forecasts 150-400 mm rainfall between 28-29 October in Hue-Phu Yen and North Central Highlands, 500-700 mm between 28-31 October in South Nghe Anh and Ha Thin, and 200-400mm in Quang Binh and Quang Tri. The army has mobilized troops and vehicles for search and rescue missions. MOLAVE joint analysis of disaster exposure can be found attached.

• From 6 October, the Central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged, heavy rains, storm surge and strong winds that have caused severe flooding and landslides as a as a result of a combination of numerous weather systems. VNDMA has recorded 174 dead and missing as of 28 October.

• Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien Hue Provinces, Nghe An, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum, Gia Lai Provinces have been impacted.

• An estimated 7.7 million people live in the affected areas.

As many as 1.5 million people have been directly affected. Of these, an estimated 177,000 people were already considered vulnerable (poor or near-poor) and should be prioritized for urgent humanitarian assistance.

• Three Government-led Joint Assessment Teams deployed from 20 to 23 October to the five most affected provinces identified immediate needs in food, water, hygiene and sanitation, livelihoods support, household items, rehabilitation of homes, damaged schools and health centers, and disease prevention.

• The Disaster Management Group, co-chaired by the UN Resident Coordinator and the representative of INGOs, met on 27 October to agree on the coordination structure and response planning. VNDMA, UN agencies, INGOs, IFRC and VNRC, international banks and bilateral partners attended the meeting. The UN agencies and partners decided to develop and release around 30 October a multi-sector Response Plan to support the authorities with their emergency relief efforts