Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 3 (As of 22 October 2020)

This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period up to 22 October 2020. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

HIGHLIGHTS

• From 6 October, the Central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged, heavy rains (see page 5) that have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides. Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien Hue Provinces have been heavily impacted by significant flooding, while Nghe An, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai Provinces have also been affected.

• As of 22 October, VNDMA has recorded 114 deaths, with 21 people still missing. 178,000 houses have been flooded and more than 889,000 people are directly affected. In addition, more than 113,000 ha of agricultural land have been negatively impacted, and 7 million people have fallen into difficult conditions.

• In response, the Government released a call for emergency relief and support on 13 October 2020 and convened the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership on 19 October 2020 to mobilize and coordinate international support.

• Three Joint Assessment Teams deployed on 20 October to the five most affected provinces to conduct rapid damage and needs assessment. Immediate needs have been identified in food, water, hygiene and sanitation, livelihoods support, rehabilitation of homes, household items, rehabilitation of damaged schools and health centers, and disease prevention.

• Storm No. 8 (also called Severe Tropical Storm SAUDEL) is expected to make landfall in Central Viet Nam on 25 October 2020, bringing more heavy rain and high winds to many of the same provinces impacted by the previous storms.