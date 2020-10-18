Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 2 (As of 18 October 2020)

This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period up to 18 October 2020. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

Highlights

• From 6 October, the Central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged, heavy rains that have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides.

• Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh Provinces have been impacted by significant flooding. The Hieu river (Quang Tri) and Bo river (Hue) have reached historically high levels.

• As of 18 October, VNDMA has recorded 64 casualties, with five people still missing. 136,000 houses have been flooded, 66,500 people evacuated and five million people have been affected.

• In response, the Government: i) conducted daily meetings of the Central Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC); ii) sent missions to the affected provinces to provide concrete guidance, support and coordination; iii) released a call for emergency relief and support on 13 October 2020; iv) is planning to hold a meeting convening the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership on 19 October 2020 to discuss and coordinate international support.

• Storm No. 8 (also called INVEST 94W) made landfall on Central Viet Nam between 16 and 17 October bringing with it further heavy rain to the already flooded areas. Further rain is forecast for the coming days.