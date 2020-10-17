Viet Nam
Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 1 (As of 16 October 2020)
This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.
Highlights
From October 6th, the Central region observed prolonged heavy rains that caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides. Water levels have risen rapidly flooding large areas in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh. Hieu river (Quang Tri) and Bo river (Hue) reached historical high flood levels.
As of 15 October, VNDMA recorded 55 casualties, 7 people missing, 135,731 flooded houses (of which 649 collapsed), 66,500 evacuated, 362 affected schools, 10,392 ha of damaged agriculture land (including rice, other crops and aquatic products) and 332,350 cattle and poultry killed.
In response, the Government of Viet Nam: i) Conducted daily meetings of the Central Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC); ii) Sent missions to the affected provinces to provide concrete guidance, support and coordination; iii) Released a call for emergency relief and support, sent to international organizations; iv) Is planning to hold a meeting convening the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership, on Monday 19th to discuss and coordinate international support.
Latest available forecast show that Storm No. 8 (also called INVEST 94W) may develop in a tropical storm before making landfall on Central Viet Nam between the 16 and 17 of October. It is forecasted to dump rainfall in the current flooded areas, with amounts comparable with Storm No. 6 – LINFA (300mm-800mm between 16 and 21 October).
681,580
Affected People
55
Casualties and 7 missing
135,731
Affected Houses
362
Affected schools
10,392ha
of damaged/ lost agricultural land
Source: Central Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA)