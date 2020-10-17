Viet Nam: Floods, Landslides and Storms - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 1 (As of 16 October 2020)

This update is issued on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next update will be issued once new information becomes available.

Highlights

From October 6th, the Central region observed prolonged heavy rains that caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides. Water levels have risen rapidly flooding large areas in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh. Hieu river (Quang Tri) and Bo river (Hue) reached historical high flood levels.

As of 15 October, VNDMA recorded 55 casualties, 7 people missing, 135,731 flooded houses (of which 649 collapsed), 66,500 evacuated, 362 affected schools, 10,392 ha of damaged agriculture land (including rice, other crops and aquatic products) and 332,350 cattle and poultry killed.

In response, the Government of Viet Nam: i) Conducted daily meetings of the Central Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC); ii) Sent missions to the affected provinces to provide concrete guidance, support and coordination; iii) Released a call for emergency relief and support, sent to international organizations; iv) Is planning to hold a meeting convening the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership, on Monday 19th to discuss and coordinate international support.