Viet Nam, Flooding in Quang Ngai Province (24 Oct 2021)

Quảng Ngãi, Viet Nam

Event Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000854-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021 08:49:28

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quảng Ngãi

DESCRIPTION

(October 24, 2021)

Print Email Facebook Google LinkedIn Twitter

Quang Ngai evacuated thousands of people to shelters from floods

Floodwaters rose rapidly on rivers, so Quang Ngai organized the evacuation of thousands of people in low-lying areas to safety.

Heavy rain lasted from the night of October 22 to the afternoon of October 23, causing tens of thousands of households in the districts of Binh Son, Son Tinh, Tu Nghia, Nghia Hanh and Quang Ngai city to be deeply flooded.

Floodwater causes traffic jams on National Highway 1, a section through Tri Binh station, Binh Nguyen commune. Many areas on the provincial road 622B passing through Binh Chuong commune, Binh Son district were also flooded by more than 0.5 m.

As of 5:00 p.m. on October 23, localities in the province have relocated and evacuated 802 households with 2,507 people in deeply flooded areas and areas at risk of landslides to safe places.