Quảng Ngãi, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000962-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Nov 2021 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quảng Ngãi

DESCRIPTION

hundreds of houses in Quang Ngai were flooded

floods on the Tra Cau, causing 150 houses to be flooded

the flooded areas are located in 4 communes and wards: Pho Van, Pho Ninh, Pho Thuan and Pho Minh.