Viet Nam, Flooding in Phu Yen (15 Nov 2021)

Phú Yên, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000982-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021 21:51:36

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phú Yên

DESCRIPTION

Phu Yen overcomes flood damage

Heavy rains for the past few days have caused water levels in rivers and streams in Phu Yen to rise rapidly, causing local flooding in many places. Especially in the area of ​​Banh Lai and Trong rivers, Tay Hoa district, the water suddenly rose, causing hundreds of houses to be submerged in water, many properties were washed away.

According to the district's quick report, as of 15 pm on November 17, in Tay Hoa district, no households were flooded, and inter-commune traffic was able to travel. Previously, on the afternoon of November 16, in Hoa Dong commune, flood water was flooded from 0.8m to 2m deep at the roads leading to Ben Dinh hamlet, Phu Phong village, Ben Cui hamlet, Phu Dien village, with 87 households with 287 The population in the villages is being divided. In My Thanh village, Hoa My Tay commune, the houses of more than 100 households were flooded by 0.6m.