Viet Nam, Flooding in Ninh Binh (8 Sep 2022)

Ninh Bình, Viet Nam

Event Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000968-VNM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ninh Bình

DESCRIPTION

Nearly 500 houses of households in Nho Quan and Gia Vien districts (Ninh Binh) are currently flooded, many residential areas are divided. Faced with the situation that the flood water is still rising, the district commanding committees for natural disaster prevention and control have sent forces to the area to respond