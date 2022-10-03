Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslides, Storms and Wind in South Central Coast, North Central Coast, and Central Highlands Region (TC NORU) (28 Sep 2022)

Đà Nẵng, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 28 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001033-VNM | GLIDE Number : TC-2022-000318-VNM

Impact Update Date : Mon, 03 Oct 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gia Lai, Hà Tĩnh, Kon Tum, Nghệ An, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Trị, Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên Huế, Đà Nẵng

DESCRIPTION

Flooding, Landslides, Storms and Wind in Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai (TC NORU)

1 . OVERVIEW: TC NORU has weakened further from a tropical depression into a low pressure area as of 1400 UTC+7, 28 Sep, 2022. 150-300 mm in the provinces of Quang Tri to Quang Ngai and Kon Tum with rainfall reaching at most of 628 mm in Quang Nam. Damage was minimized as per VNDMA.

2 . PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

299.7K persons preemptively evacuated

57.8K boats anchored safely

20.7K ha and 4.6K aquaculture cages and rafts ashore and ensured safety

mobilisation of 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia in preparation for rescue and relief operations

3 . IMPACTS:

Affected population: 4 people injured in Quang Tri

Damages: 160 houses damaged - 3 of which were totally damaged (Quang Tri: 2, Thua Thien Hue: 1) and 157 others partially (118 houses is in Quang Tri); and 3 small boats sank (Da Nang 2, Quang Nam 1).

Critical lifelines: 9,427 substations without power (Quang Nam: 4,369, Da Nang: 3,340, Quang Ngai: 1,718) and 15 communes without power (Kon Tum: 9 communes, Gia Lai: 6 communes). Currently, 535 substations have been repaired (Quang Nam: 372, Da Nang: 163); 1 communication tower (antenna pillar) and 2 border posts in Quang Nam were damaged.

Update 30 Sep

327,937 people had been pre-emptively evacuated across the provinces of Thua Thien Hue, Danang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Bình Định.

Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported wind damage in the provinces and cities of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai from 28 September. Roofs were ripped from houses and areas were left without electricity.

Heavy rain of 300 mm to over 400 mm fell in a 35 hour period late 26 to early 28 September in areas of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces. Nam Đông in Thua Thien Hue Province recorded 468 mm of rain during this period. Later heavy rain fell in Ha Tinh and Nghe An Provinces. In 24 hours to 29 September Thanh Thuy in Nghe An Province recorded 428mm of rain. Several rivers remain high in Nam Đông in Thua Thien Hue provinces.

As of 29 September VDMA reported flooding in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Three people died and 3 were missing in floods in Nghe An. Across the affected provinces, 8,139 houses were flooded and 9 destroyed. Around 88 households were evacuated. Over 6,000 hectares of crops were damaged and over 200 cattle and 34,423 poultry killed or swept away.

In Vietnam, 57 people were injured across the Provinces of Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Thua Thien. Over 3,200 houses have been damaged and 94 others destroyed.

Update damage as of 18:30 on October 2, 2022 due to the circulation of storm No. 4 in 03 provinces: Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh and landslides and flash floods in Ky Son district, Nghe An:

1 . Damage caused by the circulation of typhoon No. 4 According to the report of the Provincial Office of Information and Communications in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, the damage situation is as follows:

About people: 07 people died in Nghe An (No change compared to the report on October 1st); - Going home: 11,149 houses were flooded (NA: 9,807 houses; District: 1,210 houses, T.Hoa: 132 houses) down 2,884 houses compared to the report on October 1;

Regarding agriculture: 3,955ha of rice was flooded, 10,090ha of crops, 10,444ha of aquatic products were affected.

Traffic: There are 29 flooded locations and 68 landslides on National Highways and Provincial Roads.

Regarding livestock production: 1,289 cattle, 189,728 poultry died and washed away.

2 . Damage caused by flash floods in Ky Son district, Nghe An on October 2, 2022 - About person: Dead 01 4-month-old baby named Mua Ngoc Chau in Son Ha village, Ta Ca commune (washed away by floods caused by floods). , the body was found).

Going home: 14 houses washed away (Ta Ca commune: 13 houses; 01 house in Muong Xen town);

Flooded 85 houses in Ta Ca commune and Muong Xen town (40 houses in Ta Ca commune; 45 houses in Muong Xen town). 19 houses were eroded, of which 03 permanent houses were completely eroded (in Canh village, Son Ha).

About traffic:

Landslides in many sections at Muong Xen to Tay Son route (in which 4 landslides are very heavy), damaging Hoa Son iron arch bridge, Ta Ca commune. Traffic into Ta Ca and Tay Son communes was completely blocked.

Landslide on national highway 7 in Ta Ca commune, vehicles are currently unable to pass through.

Landslide on 10 points on National Highway 7 in Nam Can commune

Isolated residential area: Isolate 2 communes Tay Son and Ta Ca, in which Hoa Son village, Ta Ca commune (236 households and 966 people) and Son Ha village, Ta Ca commune are completely isolated. accessible.

Other damage: 2 cars were swept away (now 1 has been recovered); flooded 10 cars.

Currently, the functional forces are still continuing to overcome the consequences of natural disasters to help local people stabilize their lives.