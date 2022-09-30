Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslides, Storms and Wind in Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Nguang Ngai, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai (TC NORU) (28 Sep 2022)

Đà Nẵng, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 28 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001033-VNM | GLIDE Number: TC-2022-000318-VNM

Impact Update Date : Wed, 28 Sep 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Đà Nẵng

DESCRIPTION

1. OVERVIEW: TC NORU has weakened further from a tropical depression into a low pressure area as of 1400 UTC+7, 28 Sep, 2022. 150-300 mm in the provinces of Quang Tri to Quang Ngai and Kon Tum with rainfall reaching at most of 628 mm in Quang Nam. Damage was minimized as per VNDMA.

2. PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

- 299.7K persons preemptively evacuated

- 57.8K boats anchored safely

- 20.7K ha and 4.6K aquaculture cages and rafts ashore and ensured safety

- mobilisation of 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia in preparation for rescue and relief operations

3. IMPACTS:

- Affected population: 4 people injured in Quang Tri

- Damages: 160 houses damaged - 3 of which were totally damaged (Quang Tri: 2, Thua Thien Hue: 1) and 157 others partially (118 houses is in Quang Tri); and 3 small boats sank (Da Nang 2, Quang Nam 1).

- Critical lifelines: 9,427 substations without power (Quang Nam: 4,369, Da Nang: 3,340, Quang Ngai: 1,718) and 15 communes without power (Kon Tum: 9 communes, Gia Lai: 6 communes). Currently, 535 substations have been repaired (Quang Nam: 372, Da Nang: 163); 1 communication tower (antenna pillar) and 2 border posts in Quang Nam were damaged.