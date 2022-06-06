Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslides, and Storms in Hanoi and the Northern Region (30 May 2022)

Hà Nội, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 30 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000637-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 30 May 2022 10:21:25

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cao Bằng, Hà Nội, Điện Biên

DESCRIPTION

Accordingly, due to unexpected torrential rain before May 31 in Hanoi and the Northern region, a landslide happened that morning in Nam Hoa Commune of Dong Hy District in Thai Nguyen Province, causing three deaths and one missing (initially identified as B.D.T, a construction worker born in 1990 and was transporting construction devices early that morning). Before this, the continuous heavy rain killed at least six people, two of whom were children, while the thunderstorm brought deaths to another two in Dien Bien Province. Cao Bang Province reported two death cases by thunderstorm and landslide.