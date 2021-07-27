Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslide, Wind and Storm in Southern Central and Southern Provinces (TC Cempaka) (24 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mường Lát

DESCRIPTION

On the morning of July 26, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a briefing on natural disaster prevention and control. At the briefing, Mr. Khoa said that according to a quick report from the VPTT, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, the provinces of Binh Thuan, Gia Lai, Ca Mau, Hau Giang, Vinh Long and Can Tho city were affected by rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Damages are as follows: About people: 02 people died due to house collapse (in Vinh Long and Ca Mau); Returning home: 137 houses collapsed, roofs removed (Binh Thuan: 07 houses; Gia Lai: 01 houses; Hau Giang: 08 houses; Ca Mau: 12 houses; Vinh Long: 75 houses; Can Tho: 34 houses); Landslide: 30m river bank in Ngoc Hien district, Ca Mau province.

On the morning of July 24, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Muong Lat district (Thanh Hoa province) Hoang Van Dung said that in the past two days in the district, there was heavy rain due to the influence of the weakening tropical depression from Typhoon Cempaka. Assessing the complicated flood situation, the district government evacuated 305 households with about 1,400 people to a safe place.

Accordingly, the communes of Muong Lat that had to be evacuated included: Muong Ly, Trung Ly, Pu Nhi, Muong Chanh and Tam Chung.

Flooding caused some damage in Muong Lat. On the afternoon of July 23, floods poured into Sim stream, passing through Quang Chieu commune, swept away the temporary bridge from Pung village to three hamlets, Suoi Tut and Con Dao villages, making it difficult for nearly 180 households to travel. The government has sent people to guard, not allowing people and vehicles to pass.