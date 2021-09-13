Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslide, Wind and Storm in Central and North Central Regions (TC Conson) (11 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kon Tum, Quảng Bình, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Trị, Đà Nẵng

DESCRIPTION

On the afternoon of September 12, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued Official Letter No. 410/VPTT informing about a number of results of the direction, administration and response to Typhoon Conson (typhoon No. 5). ) and some work needs to continue to be implemented.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control highlighted some outstanding results such as: Organizing text messages to 5.8 million subscribers and 2.9 million zalo messages; 50 newspapers and 150 articles. Calling, counting, guiding to ensure safety at sea for all 71,500 boats/349,088 people. Timely rescue 18 people/2 sunken vehicles (ship QNg-95058TS/05 people; barge DNa0494/13 people).

At the same time, plan on-site evacuation and ensure safety from natural disasters and epidemics with 11,057 households/32,529 people and conduct evacuation close to the actual situation (Quang Ngai evacuated 215 households/766 people). Stop construction of works (to avoid incidents like Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant), including 27 wind power projects in Quang Binh, Quang Tri. In particular, ensure the safety of the system of dikes, dams, and power grids.

Regarding damage, the statistics of the locality show that Storm Conson caused 01 death (Kon Tum), 2 vehicles sunk (ship QNg-95058TS and barge DN 0494); 2 ships ran aground (Da Nang); 31 houses with roofs removed, damaged (29 houses in Hue, 2 houses in Kon Tum); 1,070ha of rice was flooded and damaged (Quang Binh 599ha, Quang Tri 450ha, Kon Tum 21ha)…

According to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the work that needs to be continued in the coming days: Closely monitoring the changes of rain and floods, proactively taking preventive measures. Review high-risk areas for flash floods, landslides and low-lying areas; implement a safety plan. Organize the inspection and timely remedy of consequences caused by storms and floods. Manage and guide the sailing of fishing vessels to ensure appropriate safety. Operating, regulating and implementing measures to ensure the safety of reservoirs and downstream. Organize on duty, maintain forces and means to respond to situations.