Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslide, Storm and Wind in Yen Bai Province (TC Kompasu) (16 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Yên Bái

DESCRIPTION

Due to the influence of the circulation of storm No. 8, in the past many days in the upland district of Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai) there has been heavy to very heavy rain.

Regarding the influence of storm circulation No. 8 and tropical depression, according to a quick report of the Commanding Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Yen Bai province, the whole province has 22 houses damaged, of which 9 houses had to be relocated people and property to ensure safety, 13 houses were destroyed by landslides; over 56 hectares of corn and vegetables were flooded, 1000m2 of fields were washed away; Many provincial roads and inter-village roads were eroded. Total damage was estimated at 800 million VND.

Currently, the work to overcome the consequences of rain and storm is being urgently implemented by the locality, soon stabilizing people's lives.