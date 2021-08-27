Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslide and Whirlwinds in Son La Province (24 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sơn La

DESCRIPTION

During the night of August 24 and early morning of August 25, 2021, whirlwinds and heavy rains occurred in the district's area, causing pipe floods, flash floods, and damage to houses, traffic, and crops in some communes and townships.

- Evacuating people:

+ Displaced 656 people

+ Damage to houses: 35 houses were damaged (01 house was completely swept away, 02 houses were flooded with mud and water, 01 house was landslide, 31 households are at high risk of landslide, need to move urgently. grant).

- Agricultural damage: 82.58 ha (65.78 ha of fields were flooded and washed away; 3.6 ha of maize were buried and broken; 13.2 ha of vegetables)

- Damage to roads on:

+ At the location Km5+000: Flooded (L=7m), only cars with high ground clearance can pass.

+ Km 6+700-Km6+900: Landslide, complete road erosion (L=200m, 2.5m depth). The remaining road surface width is 2-3,5m. spillway Km6+900 (L=40m) completely damaged.

+ Km7+600 (location of large streams): Foundation, road surface: Landslide, erosion (L=50m, depth of 3m); Erosion of 6 double culverts.

+ Km8+600: Erosion of the entire foundation and road surface (L=40m)

+ Km11+200: Alluvial road surface, large volume (L=200m). The unit is actively cleaning, traffic control step 1.

+ Km11+200-Km38: generating volume of landslides, alluvial deposits, not causing traffic jams.

- Damage to rural roads: Huoi Hoc - Huoi Co road suffered from landslide, some sections about 1000 m long are currently congested with traffic; The road from Ban Ỏ to Ban Le was eroded and washed away: 300 m.

- Other damage: erosion of the foundation of 02 power poles; fault 1,700m channel

Immediately after the floods occurred, the leaders of the Provincial People's Committee, the Provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, the District Party Committee, the People's Committee of the District, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and Prevention of the District directly went down to direct and inspect in Nam Pam commune, It town. Bees to grasp the situation and direct the remedial work, to make statistics of the damage situation.