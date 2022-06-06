Viet Nam, Flooding, Landslide, and Storm in Cao Bang (28 May 2022)

Cao Bằng, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sat, 28 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000633-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 28 May 2022 22:16:08

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cao Bằng

DESCRIPTION

Cao Bang

In the past few days, in Cao Bang province, it has rained on a large scale, in some places it has been raining very hard, affecting people's lives and properties. In Bao Lac district, floods damaged 19 houses. A landslide, rock occurred on May 28, in the residential group of street 5 (Bao Lac town, Bao Lac district) causing 1 death.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Ha Quang district has flooded over 200 hectares of maize, rice, crops and tobacco; 10 houses and many roads in Lung Nam, Tong Co, Cai Vien communes, riverside and stream areas in Truong Ha, Ngoc Dao and Xuan Hoa townships were affected. It is estimated that the total damage caused by natural disasters is over 2.3 billion VND.

Cao Bang: One person died from a lightning strike

On the evening of May 30, the Office of the Commanding Committee for Civil Defense, Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Bao Lam District, Cao Bang Province said that one victim was struck by lightning and died in the area.

Accordingly, Mr. Hoang Lam Binh (born 1995), in Khau Ca, Nam Quang commune, while sleeping in bed, in the house, was struck by lightning, transmitted through the power line, and died.

At the scene of the incident, the power line at the head of the bed was cut due to lightning. Ms. Vuong Thi Da, Mr. Binh's wife, was also struck by lightning, but the impact was milder, as if she had been electrocuted.

The Party Committee and administration of Nam Quang commune visited, encouraged and provided initial support for the victim's family with 1 million VND.

Floods, landslides also damaged 34 houses, landslides of irrigation ditches, roads, flooding of people's crops.

Bao Lam district focuses on overcoming the consequences of rain and floods, and at the same time, mobilizes families at risk of landslides and rocks to move assets, to temporarily live in a safe location.