Hà Tĩnh, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 28 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001049-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 29 Sep 2022 10:39:27

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hương Khê

DESCRIPTION

The flooding happened at Rao Tre Village because of heavy rain and overflowing water on the Ngan River. The bridge area that crossing the river is flooded from 1 to 1.5 meter depth. The event affected 46 household with a total of 156 people.