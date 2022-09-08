Viet Nam, Flooding in Hanoi (8 Sep 2022)

Hà Nội, Viet Nam

Event Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000968-VNM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hà Nội

DESCRIPTION

Information this morning (September 10) from the Hanoi Command for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue said that heavy rain on September 8-9 has caused serious flooding in some places in the suburbs. Hanoi. Especially in Chuong My district, rain has caused partial flooding in 14 villages in 9 communes and townships, and houses of at least 312 households with more than 1,500 people were flooded from 0.5 to 1m.

Also in Chuong My district, preliminary statistics show that more than 442ha of agricultural cultivation area was flooded, and nearly 29,000 cattle and poultry died. Chuong My district had to mobilize more than 800 people from the forces, together with the People to protect, prevent overflow and break of Bui II and Dong Troi dikes to protect residential areas inside the dykes.

In addition to damage in Chuong My district, heavy rains in the past 2 days have affected a total of more than 4,500ha of crops in other districts such as Hoai Duc, Dan Phuong, Ha Dong, Thanh Oai, My Duc. Doc Tin pumping station, Goc Gao sluice and Chua sluice under the management of Day River Irrigation Development Investment One Member Limited Liability Company were also damaged by heavy rain.