Viet Nam, Flooding in Dong Nai Province (25 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Đồng Nai

DESCRIPTION

In Dong Nai province, according to a report dated August 26, 2021 of the Standing Office of the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of the province, on the evening of August 25, 2021, in the city Bien Hoa street had heavy rain causing local flooding with about 1,225 households, the flood level was 0.5-1.5m, affecting mainly household items and some food. food; flooded 2ha of crops and about 4 tons of fish.