Viet Nam, Flooding in Bu Dang District, Binh Phuoc (30 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bù Đăng

DESCRIPTION

On the night of August 30 and early morning, August 31, in Bu Dang district (Binh Phuoc) appeared a prolonged heavy rain, causing many areas to be flooded, many properties were washed away.

According to the Bu Dang district's Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, the initial statistics showed that 50 houses and 5 cars were flooded with 1-2 meters of heavy damage; 40 hectares of crops were damaged including 30 hectares of rice, 10 hectares of fruit trees submerged more than 2m deep; A 25m long suspension bridge over Dak Woa stream and many other valuable properties were washed away.