Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslides in Northern, Central and Central Highlands provinces (18 Oct 2021)

Quảng Bình, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000839-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021 19:15:56

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quảng Bình

DESCRIPTION

On 17-18 October, floods and landslides caused by heavy rain were reported across northern and central Provinces of Vietnam, resulting in casualties.

According to national authorities and media reports, three people died, four others were injured and one person is missing. One of the most affected areas includes the Province of Quang Binh (central Vietnam), where up to 1,903 residents across seven towns and districts were evacuated. In addition, more than 1,300 houses have been damaged by floods and at least 25 localities have been isolated.

Floods and landslides have blocked many main roads across central and north Vietnam, and power outages were reported in Thua Thien-Hue Province (central Vietnam).

On 19-20 October, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and north Vietnam.

According to VNDMA Heavy rains in recent days have caused damage in many parts of the Northern, Central and Central Highlands provinces, leaving at least 8 people dead or missing (http://phongchongthientai.mard.gov.vn/Pages/mua-lu-gay-thiet-hai-tai-cac-tinh-mien-bac-mien-trung-va-tay-nguyen.aspx)