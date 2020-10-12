Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslides in Central Provinces (11:51 Oct 10 2020)

Description

As consequences of tropical depressions on the East Sea, the intertropical convergence zone passing through Central Vietnam combined with cold air, from October 6, 2020, torrential rain has happened in Central region of Vietnam. Total rainfall from October 6 to 10 October was from 600 to 1200mm; in some places, precipitation even got over 1200mm such as Bach Ma (1697mm), A Luoi (1566mm), Huong Linh (1445mm)

Constant heavy rain has caused water levels in rivers to rise rapidly. Consequently, large-scale flood appeared in the provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, with major floods concentrated in places from Quang Binh to Quang Nam province. Flood on medium and small rivers in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue provinces all reached alert level 2 or 3 and even above level 3. Particularly, historical flood has happened on Hieu River (Quang Tri province) and Bo river (Thua Thien Hue province).

Torrential rain has also led to landslides in mountainous areas of Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam provinces, causing traffic congestion and deep flooding which isolated residential areas. 6 districts in Quang Binh are submerged in 0.3 to 1.0 metre of water; 9 districts in Quang Tri are flooded in 1.0-2.0 metres of water; Thua Thien Hue has 5 districts deeply flooded from 0.3 to 2.0 m; Some districts in Quang Nam province were also flooded 0.5-0.8m deep. As of 22:00 October 10, flood had claimed 9 lives (3 in Quang Tri, 2 in Thua Thien - Hue; 1 in Quang Ngai, 1 in Gia Lai, and 1 in Dak Lak) and 11 people were injured, and 33,387 houses were damaged.

Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VnDMA) has sent several missions to central provinces to help prevent and respond to floods and storms. On 9 and 10 October, the mission of the Steering Committee led by Mr. Vu Xuan Thanh, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee and Deputy Chief of VnDMA worked with natural disaster prevention and control headquarters of Thua Thien - Hue and Quang Tri province; The mission led by Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee and Deputy Chief of VnDMA worked with natural disaster prevention and control headquarters of Phu Yen and Binh Dinh provinces.

Additional Data

Country: Vietnam

Affected Area / Region: Central Provinces, Viet Nam

Casualties

Death: 9

Missing: 11

Affected Families: 33387

Affected Persons: 166935

Damages

Damaged houses: 33387

News Source Link

