Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, and Cao Bang (24 Mar 2022)

Tuyên Quang, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 23 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000385-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 24 Mar 2022 13:49:15

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bắc Kạn, Cao Bằng, Tuyên Quang

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rain caused a lot of damage in Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Cao Bang

From the night of March 22 to the morning of March 23, there was moderate rain in the Northern mountainous region, heavy rain, especially in Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai, there was very heavy rain, causing a lot of damage to houses and houses.

Regarding damage, in the provinces of Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, from the night of March 22 to the morning of March 23, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms caused:

- 01 person was injured due to landslides entering his house (Bac Kan) )

- 45 houses with roofs torn off or damaged (Cao Bang: 03; Bac Kan: 07; Tuyen Quang: 35);

- 521.9 hectares of rice were flooded (Bac Kan: 501.9; Tuyen Quang: 20);

- 460.2 ha of crops were flooded (Bac Kan: 452.2; Cao Bang: 08);

- 6.4 ha of aquatic products were damaged (Bac Kan);

- 03 traffic points are locally flooded (Tuyen Quang: Provincial road: 02 points, inter-commune: 01 point), currently the water is receding slowly.

Currently, localities are continuing to review, make statistics of damage assessment, and organize remedial measures.