Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, and Kon Tum Province (8 Nov 2021)

Quảng Ngãi, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000944-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kon Tum, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi

DESCRIPTION

Prolonged heavy rain caused landslides, traffic jams and floods in Quang Ngai, Quang Nam and Kon Tum provinces.

In Quang Ngai province, heavy rain for the past two days has caused flood water to rush down the provincial road. heavy rains caused many landslides on this provincial road, causing traffic jams. Heavy rain in the upstream area of ​​Minh Long highland district caused floodwaters to rise and flood more than 1,000 households.

In Quang Nam, heavy rain for the past two days has caused many traffic routes through Bac Tra My Vung Cao district to be eroded and partially flooded. The local government has put up danger signs to warn people and vehicles through this landslide. Bac Tra district also urgently evacuated 74 middle school students to a safe place at the commune primary school.

In Kon Tum province, prolonged heavy rain in Kon Plong district has caused landslides, broken roads, causing traffic jams at Km 176+300 Truong Son Dong street.