Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Quang Nam Province (16 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quảng Nam

DESCRIPTION

Flooding in the highlands of Quang Nam

A series of landslides appeared after heavy rain lasted from the evening of October 16 until now, causing many roads to the districts of Phuoc Son, Tay Giang, Nam Tra My ... to be congested, paralyzing traffic.

This morning, October 17, Mr. Ho Van Phuc - Chairman of the People's Committee of Phuoc Thanh Commune ( Phuoc Son ) said that many underground overflows and bridges for people passing through the commune were flooded and washed away. Flooding is high, some resettlement areas are isolated.

Impacts and Damages

* In Phuoc Son district, local authorities also recorded many new landslide spots in Phuoc Kim commune; In Phuoc Hiep and Phuoc Xuan communes, at least 2 houses have their roofs blown off.

* In Dong Giang heavy rain over the past few days caused flood water in the Kon and A Vuong rivers to rise. Currently, the locality has not recorded damage due to rain and flood; The evacuation of people has also been carried out before, to ensure the safety of life and property before the flood causes isolation.

* In Nam Tra My , a series of inter-district and inter-commune roads suffered heavy landslides at many points; Some underground bridges were deeply flooded by flood water. Notably, in the area where the stream enters the roof of Ong De due to high water, traffic is blocked, all vehicles cannot pass. Currently, the locality has organized the evacuation of 147 households/605 households at risk of landslides to a safe location.

* In Tay Giang. in addition to the flood water overflowing across the road, causing heavy flooding on the Ho Chi Minh road, the section through A Vuong commune caused local traffic jams, 4 highland communes were also affected. Many landslides appeared, the heaviest part was Km43+300, Tr'Hy commune.

Local authorities mobilized forces to carry out remedial work to ensure the safe movement of people. However, due to prolonged heavy rain, the recovery faced many difficulties.