Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Phu Tho (7 Sep 2022)

Phú Thọ, Viet Nam

Event Date : Wed, 07 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000961-VNM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 05 Sep 2022 15:57:48

AFFECTED AREA/S

Phú Thọ

DESCRIPTION

Phu Tho: Relocating 42 households due to floods and landslides

According to the People's Committee of Thanh Son district, Phu Tho province, in recent days, in the district, there have been heavy rains causing flooding, flash floods, pipe floods and landslides, causing 42 affected households to relocate.

In which, 32 households are flooded (Dong Cuu commune 1 household, Yen Luong commune 31 households); 5 households were affected by landslides (Dong Cuu 3 households, Thuong Cuu 2 households); 1 household in Dong Cuu commune suffered from landslide; relocate 4 households living along the riverside in Luong Nha commune.

In addition, the flood also caused the fence to fall at the Thuong Cuu Commune Health Station; landslide of provincial road 316D in Yen Son commune; 143ha of rice was flooded; Many houses in the district were flooded and had to relocate their properties, livestock and poultry.

In recent days, floods have also flooded many other localities in Phu Tho province.

In Tan Son district, there are many points of local flooding, many overflows, deep underground flooding, many landslides causing the transportation system to be divided, some households in flooded communes had to move people and resources. property; Some crop areas are affected and damaged.

The local Commanding Committees for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue direct communes to deploy forces to urgently inspect residential areas at risk of landslides to organize relocation to safe places; regularly update and transmit information and happenings of flood situation to the people.

Localities direct schools in the area to proactively plan the relocation of students, teachers, and facilities to a safe place when heavy rains continue to occur; proactively urgently mobilize forces and coordinate to overcome landslides, clear sewers and carry out traffic safety work, especially through overflowing underground, deep flooded areas and fast-flowing water.