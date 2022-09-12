Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Nghe An (8 Sep 2022)

Nghệ An, Viet Nam

Event Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000966-VNM | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 08 Sep 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nghệ An

DESCRIPTION

On September 10, Mr. Tho Ba Re, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ky Son district, Nghe An province said that in the area, it continued to rain for many days, causing the road overflow points in the area to be flooded. To ensure the safety of the people, the local authorities have installed danger warning signs.

According to initial statistics, the rain has caused landslides, damage to people's houses, concentrated water on Hui Giang stream, causing the phenomenon of pipe flooding, causing trees, rotten wood, and stone to clog. Hoa Son Bridge; Block 1, Muong Xen town flooded. Nearly 160 houses and offices were flooded; More than 50 hectares of crops, hundreds of fish ponds were swept away by floods.