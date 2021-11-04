Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Dien Bien and Lai Chau (1 Nov 2021)

Điện Biên, Viet Nam

Event Date : Mon, 01 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000905-VNM | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 01 Nov 2021 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lai Châu, Điện Biên

DESCRIPTION

From the night of October 31 to the morning of November 1, in the provinces of Lai Chau and Dien Bien, heavy rains caused landslides in many areas, affecting traffic and safety of people.

In Dien Bien province, heavy rain lasting from about 21:30 last night, October 31, until dawn this morning, November 1, caused landslides in Pa Tan village, a large amount of soil from our side. Luy Duong collapsed on Mr. Poong Van Binh's wooden house, causing the house to be completely damaged. Fortunately, family members were able to get out before that, so no one was hurt. However, during the flood, a female teacher from a nearby house was slightly injured.

In addition to housing damage, this heavy rain has also blocked the road connecting National Highway 4H to Huoi Sau and La Cha villages, causing nearly 200 households of Dao and Cong ethnic minorities here to be isolated. temporary. Some rivers and streams in the area are rising, posing a potential risk of flash floods and landslides in some places.

Specifically, 42 houses (in which Nam Po district has 8 houses, Muong Nhe district has 34 houses) suffered damage from 30% to more than 70%; nearly 0.5 ha of rice and crops in the two districts of Nam Po and Muong Nhe suffered more than 70% damage; nearly 20 buffaloes and cows were swept away by floods; nearly 4.2 ha of aquaculture area lost over 70%.

Flooding also caused the road from the center of Pa My commune to the point of Ethnic Semi-boarding Secondary School in Pa My commune, Huoi Can village (Muong Toong commune, Muong Nhe district) to be eroded; The inter-village road connecting from National Highway 4H to Huoi Sau and La Cha villages (Pa Tan commune, Nam Po district) was eroded, causing local traffic jams, causing hundreds of households of Cong and Dao ethnic groups to be temporarily suspended. times of separation and isolation. The Pa Tan 2 irrigation work (Pa Tan village, Pa Tan commune, Nam Po district) was eroded about 30m.